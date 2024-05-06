GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

T.N. records 94.56% pass rate in class 12 State board exams, Tiruppur district tops State

The pass percentage this year is marginally higher than last year’s 94.03%; the number of candidates however, fell from 8.03 lakh to 7.72 lakh this year; 2,478 of the 7,532 schools in the State recorded a 100% pass rate

May 06, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students check their class 12 marks on a scoreboard at the E.V.R.N. model higher secondary school in Vellore on Monday, May 6, 2024 

Students check their class 12 marks on a scoreboard at the E.V.R.N. model higher secondary school in Vellore on Monday, May 6, 2024  | Photo Credit: Venkatachalapathy C

A total of 94.56% students have passed the Class 12 State board exams in Tamil Nadu this year, as per the results released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), on Monday, May 6, 2024. Tiruppur district recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.42%, while Ariyalur district stood at second place with 97.25% as per the data.

This year’s pass percentage has surpassed, by a small margin, last year’s 94.03%. However, the total number of students who took the public exams has fallen: while 8,03,385 wrote the exam last year, this year, the number fell to 7,72,200.

Also read: CISCE Class 10, 12 results: Where to check?

Of 7.73 lakh students there were 4.1 lakh girls, 3.6 lakh boys, and one transgender person who wrote the 12th standard public examination at 3,202 centres.

Congratulating the students, T.N. School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a post on social media platform X, said: “These exam results are not meant to evaluate students’ lives. Students must realise that test results are the only way to measure learning.”

Teachers honouring students on their class 12 exam results, in Thoothukudi on Monday, May 6, 2024

Teachers honouring students on their class 12 exam results, in Thoothukudi on Monday, May 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: Rajesh N

While 96.44% of girls cleared the exams, about 92.37% of boys passed, while the one transgender person also passed. As many as 2,478 schools of the total 7,532 schools in the State recorded a 100% pass rate. A total of 397 government schools recorded a 100% pass rate. Private schools outperformed other schools this year with a 98.7% pass percentage.

Out of the 5,603 candidates with disabilities who wrote the exam, 5,161 of them passed. A total of 125 prison inmates took up the exam, out of which 115 passed. As many as 26,352 students have scored a centum in any one subject.

In Chennai, the pass percentage stood at 87.13% in Chennai Corporation schools -- 4,355 students of the total 4,995 in the 35 Corporation higher secondary schools, passed. Last academic year, 2022-2023, of the 5,899 students at 32 Corporation schools who took the exam, 5,124 passed - 86.86%.

Students can visit www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.gov.in to check their results. Details of their score will also be sent to the registered mobile numbers of students.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / students / school / test/examination / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.