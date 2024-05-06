May 06, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:42 am IST

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 6, officials said. Students and parents are advised to monitor the official CISCE website here for the latest updates. The results are expected to be announced at 11 a.m.

According to the official release, the ICSE and ISC result will be declared in a press conference at the board’s office in New Delhi.

This year, the board has decided to discontinue compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 from this session.

Steps to check ICSE, ISC result 2024 on official website

Step 1 -Visit the official website — cisce.org

Step 2 - Select ‘Results 2024’ on the top right corner

Step 3 - Enter the relevant information like Index number, UID and the captcha on the result window and click on ‘show result’.

Step 4 - The ICSE, ISC Result 2024 will be shown on the screen.

Apart from the board’s official website, the results will also be available on CAREERS portal and DigiLocker.

CBSE results to be declared on May 20

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 20. Students and parents are advised to monitor the official CBSE website (https://www.cbse.gov.in/) for the latest updates regarding the result declaration date and time.

Check results through website

Check results through website