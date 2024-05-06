May 06, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 State Board exam results for the academic year 2023-24 were announced on May 6.

A total of 94.56% of students have passed the Class 12 State board exams in Tamil Nadu this year, as per the results released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), on Monday, May 6, 2024. Tiruppur district recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.42%, while Ariyalur district stood in second place with 97.25% as per the data.

Engineering admission for Anna University and affiliated colleges has begun application registration.

Students can also visit www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.gov.in to see their results. Besides, the results can also be accessed from the National Informatics Centre at every Collector’s office, and at all government libraries.

Here are the latest updates: