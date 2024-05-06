GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Tamil Nadu State Board results LIVE updates | T.N. records 94.56% pass rate in class 12 State board exams

A total of 94.56% students have passed the Class 12 State board exams in Tamil Nadu this year

May 06, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students celebrating their plus two results at Lady Welington Model Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Monday.

Students celebrating their plus two results at Lady Welington Model Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 State Board exam results for the academic year 2023-24 were announced on May 6. 

A total of 94.56% of students have passed the Class 12 State board exams in Tamil Nadu this year, as per the results released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), on Monday, May 6, 2024. Tiruppur district recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.42%, while Ariyalur district stood in second place with 97.25% as per the data.

Also read | T.N. records 94.56% pass rate in class 12 State board exams, Tiruppur district tops State 

Engineering admission for Anna University and affiliated colleges has begun application registration. 

Students can also visit www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.gov.in to see their results. Besides, the results can also be accessed from the National Informatics Centre at every Collector’s office, and at all government libraries. 

Here are the latest updates: 

  • May 06, 2024 11:34
    Tiruppur achieves highest pass percentage

    The Tiruppur district achieves the highest pass percentage in the 12th State board results in Tamil Nadu at 97.45%, while Coimbatore follows closely with 96.97%.

    Of the 23,849 students who took the examination in the Tiruppur district, 23,242 have passed. Out of the 10,383 government school students who appeared for the exams in the district, 10,037 passed, including 4,548 males and 5,935 females. 

  • May 06, 2024 11:32
    Engineering admissions begins application registration at Anna University

    Engineering admissions for Anna University and affiliated colleges have begun application registration. Aspirants may submit their applications by June 6. The merit list will be released on July 10. The start of counselling is to be announced later. 

  • May 06, 2024 11:31
    School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh presents report on Class 12 Stateboard results to CM Stalin
  • May 06, 2024 11:30
    87.13% pass percentage in Chennai

    In Chennai, the pass percentage stood at 87.13% in Chennai Corporation schools -- 4,355 students of the total 4,995 in the 35 Corporation higher secondary schools, passed. Last academic year, 2022-2023, of the 5,899 students at 32 Corporation schools who took the exam, 5,124 passed - 86.86%. 

  • May 06, 2024 11:29
    4.1 lakh girls, 3.6 lakh boys, one transgender person wrote the 12th standard public examination

    Of 7.73 lakh students there were 4.1 lakh girls, 3.6 lakh boys, and one transgender person who wrote the 12th standard public examination at 3,202 centres.

    While 96.44% of girls cleared the exams, about 92.37% of boys passed, while the one transgender person also passed. As many as 2,478 schools of the total 7,532 schools in the State recorded a 100% pass rate. A total of 397 government schools recorded a 100% pass rate. Private schools outperformed other schools this year with a 98.7% pass percentage. 

    Out of the 5,603 candidates with disabilities who wrote the exam, 5,161 of them passed. A total of 125 prison inmates took up the exam, out of which 115 passed. As many as 26,352 students have scored a centum in any one subject. 

  • May 06, 2024 11:28
    T.N. records 94.56% pass rate in class 12 State board exams, Tiruppur district tops State

    A total of 94.56% students have passed the Class 12 State board exams in Tamil Nadu this year, as per the results released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), on Monday, May 6, 2024. Tiruppur district recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.42%, while Ariyalur district stood at second place with 97.25% as per the data.

    This year’s pass percentage has surpassed, by a small margin, last year’s 94.03%. However, the total number of students who took the public exams has fallen: while 8,03,385 wrote the exam last year, this year, the number fell to 7,72,200.

