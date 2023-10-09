HamberMenu
T.N. Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water

The resolution, moved by T.N. CM M.K. Stalin, was supported by all political parties except the BJP, whose members staged a walkout

October 09, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin moved the resolution in the T.N. Assembly on Monday, October 9, 2023

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin moved the resolution in the T.N. Assembly on Monday, October 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday, October 9, 2023, adopted a government resolution urging the Union government to direct the Karnataka government to release water to Tamil Nadu, as per the final judgment of the Supreme Court.

Legislators of all political parties in the T.N. Assembly, except those of the BJP, supported the resolution. The BJP MLAs staged a walkout demanding the modification of the resolution, moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami of the AIADMK welcomed the resolution. At the same time, he asked the DMK government about the steps being taken to ensure that drinking water was supplied to 20 districts until such time as water was received in the Cauvery, or from the rains. 

