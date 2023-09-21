Cauvery water | Supreme Court refuses to intervene in dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

September 21, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 12:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on September 21 refused to intervene in the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and said both Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) are regularly meeting and monitoring the water requirements every 15 days.

Tamil Nadu had sought for more than 5,000 cusecs of water every day while Karnataka had complained that this was too much a burden considering the distress in the Cauvery basin.

The Karnataka Government on September 20 moved the Supreme Court for a direction to the CWMA to reconsider its September 18 decision to ensure a flow of 5,000 cusecs of river water to Tamil Nadu till September 29.

The State urged the Court to direct the CWMA to reconsider its decision of September 18 after taking a fresh recommendation from the CWRC.

“This water year of 2023-24 has begun on a bad note. The south-west monsoon which feeds the catchment in Karnataka has failed miserably. Even at the reservoir level, which covers a part of the catchment, the shortfall is 53.42%. If the shortfall is considered up to the inter-State border Biligundulu, where flows are accountable, shortfall and distress would be much more than 53.42%,” the Karnataka application said.