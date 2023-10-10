Palaniswami questions DMK’s alliance with Congress

October 10, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST

During a debate in the Assembly on Monday, Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami questioned the DMK’s alliance with the Congress, when the Congress government in Karnataka was not releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. But Leader of the House Duraimurugan maintained that an alliance was different from principles.

Mr. Palaniswami said farmers felt that Tamil Nadu could have received Cauvery water had Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a request to his Karnataka counterpart, based on “friendship”, while attending a meeting of the INDIA bloc in Bengaluru. When the Chair sought know whether the AIADMK leader made any request to the Prime Minister in this regard, Mr. Palaniswami said he had raised the issue with the Prime Minister every time.

Mr. Duraimurugan, who is also the Minister for Water Resources, intervened and said, “This [holding talks] is what they [Karnataka] want. Only after holding several rounds of talks, we have moved the court. It is equivalent to pledging our rights...”

When Mr. Palaniswami asked why the DMK was in alliance with such a party, Mr. Duraimurugan said, “Alliance is different, principles are different. They may be mother and daughter but have separate stomachs. If parties are coming together under INDIA, it doesn’t mean each of them has abandoned its principles and adopted fresh ones, but has arrived at a common minimum programme to dethrone the BJP from power.”

Mr. Palaniswami sought to know why the MPs of the DMK and its allies did not raise the issue in Parliament. Mr. Stalin intervened and said the MPs did raise the issue. Recalling that the AIADMK government moved a contempt petition against the Centre “with courage”, Mr. Palaniswami asked, “Do you have that courage?” Mr. Stalin replied, “We don’t have to listen to you [speak] about courage. We [DMK and its allies] have raised the Cauvery issue many times. Just because we are remaining composed so as to adopt the resolution, we don’t have listen to everything”.

Pointing out that national parties such as the Congress and the BJP were ruling Karnataka successively, Mr. Palaniswami said there was a need for exerting pressure to secure the release of Cauvery water. While the Congress and the BJP in Tamil Nadu wanted the water released, their units in Karnataka were against the idea, he pointed out.