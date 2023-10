October 09, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday urged the DMK government to follow up on the Cauvery issue after having a resolution adopted by the Assembly. Welcoming the motion, he said farmers had been in a state of distress as the standing Kuruvai crop was withering on large tracts of land.