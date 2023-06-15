HamberMenu
Three youth killed in road accident near Tirupattur

The victims were heading to Thapalmedu village in Krishnagiri district to attend a funeral.

June 15, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three young persons were killed after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus hit the share auto they were travelling on the Kandali Main Road near Tirupattur town in the early hours on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Police identified the victims as A. Karthik (20), V. Sarathi (18) and A. Aravindan (18). They were from Chandrapuram village near Tirupattur town. They were heading to Thapalmedu village in Krishnagiri district, around 20 km from Kandali, to play parai at a funeral.

A total of nine persons of the orchestra troupe from the village were travelling in a shared autorickshaw on the poorly-lit highway when the government bus, which was coming in the opposite direction, hit the autorickshaw. In the impact, Karthik and Sarathi died on the spot whereas Aravindan died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Dharmapuri at around 6.30 a.m on Thursday. Six persons including two commuters in the bus were injured.

Around 15 passengers were in the government bus when the accident occured. The bus was heading to Tirupattur from Krishnagiri.

Kandali police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur. The bodies of the victims were also sent to the taluk hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been filed by Kandali police.

Further investigation is on.

Related Topics

road accident / Tamil Nadu

