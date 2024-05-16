GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Third major accident in Chengalpattu in three days kills four; T.N. CM condoles deaths

The accidents have taken place consecutively over three days beginning May 14 and have killed 13 persons in all; CM Stalin has announced solatium amounts for the bereaved families

Published - May 16, 2024 03:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the third major accident reported within three consecutive days in Chengalpattu district, four people, including two women were killed. The four were on board a Chennai-bound omni bus that collided with a stationary lorry parked alongside the Chennai-Tiruchi highway.

While three of the deceased were identified as Dhanalakshmi (53) of Kodungaiyur in Chennai, S. Rajesh (30) of Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district and A. Praveen (24), the identity of another woman who died in the accident is yet to be ascertained. The accident took place near Pazhamathur village on the Chennai-Tiruchi highway, early on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths and instructed authorities to ensure medical treatment for the injured. In a statement, he said the families of the deceased would be granted a solatium.

Thursday’s accident is the third major accident reported in Chengalpattu district within three days. On May 14, five persons were killed after the car they were travelling in hit a tree in Vayalur, Chengalpattu district. While four died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

On May 15, four people, including a woman were killed, after their car hit a lorry from behind near Silavattam in Madurantakam taluk in Chengalpattu district in the early hours. Three of a family and the driver of the vehicle died, while one of the family sustained severe injuries.

The Chief Minister had, on May 15, announced solatium amounts for the bereaved families of these accidents as well.

