Four persons killed after omni bus collides with parked truck in Chengalpattu district

Fifteen other passengers who were injured in the accident, have been hospitalised

Published - May 16, 2024 05:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The onmi bus collided with a truck parked on the road margin, after which another bus crashed into it

The onmi bus collided with a truck parked on the road margin, after which another bus crashed into it | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four persons, including two women, were killed after multiple collisions on GST Road near Maduranthakam, in Chengalpattu district, early on Thursday (May 16, 2024) morning. The Padalam police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Chengalpattu Police said an omni bus carrying more than 30 passengers was proceeding on GST Road from Tiruchi towards Chennai at around 3.30 a.m., when the driver of the bus failed to notice a truck, laden with granite, parked along the road margins. The truck had had been parked alongside the road due to a mechanical snag. The bus crashed into the truck near the junction of Pukkathurai Koot Road.

Third major accident in Chengalpattu in three days kills four; T.N. CM condoles deaths

Following the collision, a T.N. State Transport Corporation bus from Musiri to Chennai, which was following the omni bus, crashed into it. In the accident, four persons including two women travelling in the omni bus were killed on the spot, while 15 other passengers suffered various injuries.

The Padalam police rushed to the site and, with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Chengalpattu, retrieved the bodies of the victims from the badly mangled front section of the omni bus using a crane.  

The police have identified the three of the four deceased as S. Rajesh of Melmaruvathur, V. Dhanalakshmi of Kodungaiyur and Praveen of Tondiarpet. The police are yet to identify an elderly woman who also died. All the four bodies were sent to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for post mortems. The 15 injured passengers have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

GST Road was paralysed with traffic congestion for the more than three hours due to the accidents.

