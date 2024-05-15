GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five killed as car hits cattle and rams tree near Kalpakkam 

Published - May 15, 2024 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
People gathered at the site of the accident.

Five persons were killed as the car in which they were travelling hit cattle and subsequently rammed a tree in Vayalur village near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday night. 

Police sources said that the victims were travelling from Puducherry to Chennai when the accident occurred. When they were nearing Vayalur, they hit cattle that was trying to cross the road. In the impact, the vehicle rammed a tree. 

Passers-by rushed to the rescue of the passengers who were caught in the mangled car. Initially, they pulled two passengers out of the car and sent them to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital, where they were declared dead. After much struggle, they cut open the mangled car and retrieved the bodies of the three others. 

The deceased were identified as Rajesh, 22, Ezhumalai, 30, Vignesh, Yuvaraj, and Kishore.

