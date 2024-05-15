GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. CM announces solatium for families of people killed in two separate road accidents

Mr. Stalin, while announcing the solatium, also extended his condolences to the bereaved families

Updated - May 15, 2024 05:15 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 05:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, said a solatium would be provided to families of those killed in two separate road accidents.

In a statement, he said that four persons from Cuddalore district died after a car they were travelling in rammed into a container truck near Maduranthakam, in the early hours of Wednesday, May 15, 2024. They were returning from Chennai airport.

Extending his condolences, the Chief Minister said he has instructed officials to ensure special treatment to one person who was severely injured in the accident and who has been admitted to Government Chengalpattu Hospital.

Mr. Stalin also extended his condolences to the families of five persons who were killed in an accident in Vayalur village near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday (May 14) night.

