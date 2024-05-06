GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry registers 92.41% pass percentage in Class 12 exams

This year’s pass percentage is a slight dip from last year’s 92.68%; government schools reported a pass percentage of 85.35% and private schools, 97.85%

May 06, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry and Karaikal regions have registered a 92.41 % pass percentage in the Class 12 examinations held in March this year, a slight dip from the pass percentage registered in both regions during last year’s exams, which stood at 92.68%.

In a press release, the Directorate of School Education on Monday, May 6, 2024 said 14,012 students from government and private schools appeared for the plus two exams from both the regions. Of them, 7,446 were girls and 6,556 were boys. Of the total 12, 948 students who have passed the exam, 7,081 were girls and 5,867 were boys. The pass percentage among girl students was 95.10% and among boys, 89.35%.

While government schools reported a pass percentage of 85.35%, private schools registered a 97.85% pass percentage. The overall pass percentage in Puducherry region was 93. 38 and in Karaikal, 87.03.

As many as 55 schools registered 100% results in both regions. Of the 55 schools that have secured 100% results, 51 are from Puducherry region and 4 from Karaikal region. Only one government school from both the regions secured cent percentage results and this lone school was from the Puducherry region, the results revealed.

As many as 526 students from both the regions secured subject-wise centum marks. Computer science tops the list with 165 centum-holders, followed by French with 135, Commerce with 81 and Computer application with 69. There are 22 centum-holders in Economics, 20 in Mathematics and 15 in Accountancy. The other subjects have only single digit centum holders, as per the results data.

Around 20 students in government schools have secured subject-wise centum marks. Nine government school students secured centum marks in Computer Science.

