GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tamil Nadu records 91.55% pass percentage, Ariyalur district tops the list

In Tamil, only eight centums were recorded while English saw 415 centums

Updated - May 10, 2024 10:57 am IST

Published - May 10, 2024 10:48 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
This year, 91.55% of students have registered a pass in the Class X State board exams, according to the results released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), on Friday.

This year, 91.55% of students have registered a pass in the Class X State board exams, according to the results released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

This year, 91.55% of students have registered a pass in the Class X State board exams, according to the results released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), on Friday. Ariyalur district tops the list at 97.3%, while Sivaganga district is second at 97% and Ramanathapuram district was third at 96.3%.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2024 LIVE updates

This year’s pass percentage has surpassed last year’s 91.39% by a small margin. However, the total number of students who took the exam this year has fallen from last year’s 9,14,320 lakh to 8,94,260 lakh students this year.

As many as 4,22,591 girls and 3,96,152 boys wrote the exams from a total of 12,616 schools. Girls outperformed boys with 94.53% while the boys were at 88.58%. This shows a 5.85% difference in the pass percentage.

Out of the 12,625 schools in the State, 4,105 schools and 1,364 government schools recorded a 100% pass. As many as 20,691 students scored a centum in Mathematics while 5,104 students scored a centum in science. In Tamil, only eight centums were recorded while English saw 415 centums.

Meanwhile, 13,510 disabled candidates wrote the exams with 12,491 clearing the exam at 92.45% pass rate. As many as 228 prison inmates in the State passed the exam out of the total 260 who wrote the exam.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.