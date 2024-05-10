GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2024: Where to check?

Once the results are released, students can check their scores by entering their roll number and date of birth

Published - May 10, 2024 07:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The results are expected to be released at 9:30 a.m. on May 10.

The results are expected to be released at 9:30 a.m. on May 10. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is expected to announce the Class 10 results on May 10 at 9:30 a.m. Students and parents are advised to monitor the official website https://dge.tn.nic.in/ or https://tnresults.nic.in/

The results can also be viewed on the website’s official app TN SSLC Result, available both on the Android Playstore and Apple Store.

The details of the score would be sent to the registered mobile numbers of students.

The State Board conducted the examination from March 26 to April 8 this year, beginning with the language paper. Over 9 lakh students from across the State had registered to write the exam at 4,107 examination centres.

As many as 4,57,525 boys and 4,52,498 girls and one transgender student comprised the total 9,10,024 candidates who had registered to write the exams from a total of 12,616 schools. A total of 235 candidates from prisons wrote the exams as well.

How to check the results?

To check the results, visit the official website, https://tnresults.nic.in/

On the homepage, click TN Board Class 10 Result 2024

Once a new window opens, enter your credentials including roll number and birth date.

Click on submit, and the result would be displayed on the screen.

