The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) announced the Class 10 results on Friday. The Ariyalur district topped the list at 97.3%, while the Sivaganga district was second at 97% and the Ramanathapuram district was third at 96.3%.

The details of the score would be sent to the registered mobile numbers of students.

Students and parents are advised to monitor the official website https://dge.tn.nic.in/ or https://tnresults.nic.in/