Tamil Nadu rains | Holiday declared for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet

Coastal districts may get more rain till weekend, according to IMD.

November 30, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters make their way amid rain, in Chennai, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Commuters make their way amid rain, in Chennai, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy rain lashed Chennai and its suburbs on Wednesday., November 29 evening. Rains also lashed the districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet. In view of this, authorities declared a holiday for school in the four districts.

More updates on the other districts are awaited.

In Chennai, according to the Corporation, 18 of the 34 locations being monitored by the Integrated Command and Control Centre recorded over 75 mm of rain from 8.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to IMD, heavy rain may lash isolated places in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts over the next two days

Coastal areas may get more rain till weekend

Coastal areas may have to brace for more rain till the weekend with a weather system brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm around December 2. The well-marked low pressure area is likely to become a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by Thursday. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has said the weather disturbance may further gain in strength and turn into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

If the system becomes a cyclonic storm, it is likely to be named ‘Michaung’, a name given by Myanmar for the tropical cyclones forming over the north Indian Ocean.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain of light to moderate intensity at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until December 3. Strong easterlies and another cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka would push moisture and rain clouds closer to the Tamil Nadu region and cause a fairly widespread rain on November 29, 2023.

Districts, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and those in the Cauvery delta, may receive heavy rain at one or two places today.

