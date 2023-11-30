Coastal areas of T.N. may brace for more rain till weekend as a cyclonic storm is brewing over the Bay of Bengal

November 30, 2023 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Coastal areas may have to brace for more rainfall till the weekend with a weather system brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to evolve into a cyclonic storm around December 2.

The well-marked low pressure area, which is likely to grow into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by Thursday. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued a forecast that the weather disturbance may further gain strength into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

If the developing weather system reaches the stage of cyclonic storm, it is likely to be named ‘Michaung’, a name given by Myanmar for the tropical cyclones forming over north Indian Ocean.

The Meteorological department has forecast rains of light to moderate intensity in many places in the State, Puducherry and Karaikal till December 3. Strong easterlies and another cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka would push moisture and rain clouds closer to Tamil Nadu region and influence fairly widespread rains on Thursday.

Districts, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and delta districts have chances of heavy rains in one or two places on Thursday.

S.Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said there may be a slight dip in rains on December 1 as the weather disturbance would strengthen. “We are monitoring the weather system that is likely to develop into a cyclone for its path, strength and landfall and its impact in terms of rainfall over Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Rainfall may become intense on December 2 and December 3. While rains of heavy to very intensity may lash isolated places in districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram on Friday and Saturday, delta districts, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai may receive heavy rains on these two days.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, several places in the north coastal and interior region and one or two places in southern districts received rainfall, the highest being in Ramanathapuram with 9 cm.

The consistent wet spell has steadily reduced the rainfall gap over the State since the start of the Northeast monsoon. The seasonal rainfall over the State is now 32 cm against an average of 35 cm. The rain deficit of 8% would fall in the normal rainfall category, according to IMD. The active monsoon is expected to further shrink the rain gap in many districts, including Chennai and Krishnagiri, in the coming weeks, he said.

The Meteorological department has forecast moderate rains in some areas of Chennai on Thursday.