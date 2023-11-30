HamberMenu
Live

Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates | Holiday declared for schools in Chennai and 3 other districts; IMD issues orange alert

Coastal areas in Tamil Nadu may have to brace for more rain till the weekend with a weather system brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

November 30, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rain lashes in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Rain lashes in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, November 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: Balachandar L.

Beginning late on Wednesday, and lasting far into Thursday morning, torrential rains battered various parts of Chennai and its surroundings, flooding many roads. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rains also lashed the districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet. In view of this, authorities declared a holiday for school in the four districts for Thursday.

Coastal areas may have to brace for more rain till the weekend with a weather system brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm around December 2.

Follow the updates here:

Chennai Corporation helpline

chennai corp rain alert.jpeg

  • November 30, 2023 11:31
    Cyclonic storm likely to be named ‘Michaung’

    The well-marked low pressure area is likely to become a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by Thursday. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has said the weather disturbance may further gain in strength and turn into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

    If the system becomes a cyclonic storm, it is likely to be named ‘Michaung’, a name given by Myanmar for the tropical cyclones forming over the north Indian Ocean 

    - K. Lakshmi

  • November 30, 2023 11:29
    Showers in Ramanathapuram

    Ramnad rain.jpeg

    Rain lashes Ramanathapuram on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

  • November 30, 2023 11:28
    Adyar river to carry high flow

    Officials of the Water Resource Department estimate that the Adyar river would carry a flow of 10,000 cusecs, including water from Chembarambakkam reservoir and surface runoff from upstream areas. However, it may not lead to any flooding, the officials said. 

    - K. Lakshmi

  • November 30, 2023 11:26
    Reservoirs opened wider

    Shutter gates of the Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs were opened wider to let out more water on Thursday morning, following heavy inflows. While water discharge from Chembarambakkam was increased to 6,000 cubic feet per seconds with its water level reaching 22.53 feet against 24 feet. About 1,000 cusecs is being discharged from the Red Hills reservoir.

    - K. Lakshmi

  • November 30, 2023 11:21
    Rain log in Chennai

    As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the rainfall recorded in Chennai was: Kolathur 16 cm; Ambattur 15 cm and Anna Nagar Malar Colony 14 cm. Kodambakkam, Maduravoyal and Puzhal recorded 12 cm; Anna University, Teynampet and Kathivakkam recorded 11 cm; Nungambakkam (8 cm) and Meenambakkam (10 cm) were the other localities that recorded heavy rainfall 

    - K. Lakshmi

  • November 30, 2023 11:12
    Eight trees fallen in Chennai

    tree fallen chennai rains nov 30.jpeg

    A total of eights trees fell across Chennai following the heavy rains the city witnessed overnight. Tree falls were reported in various localities including Ambattur, Velachery and Gandhi Nagar. GCC officials said all eight trees have been cleared.

    - R. Aishwaryaa

  • November 30, 2023 11:04
    Water stagnation in Chennai subways

    Water stagnation in Chennai subways.jpeg

  • November 30, 2023 11:03
    Most subways in Chennai clear for traffic

    The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said that apart from Rangarapuram two-wheeler subway, which connects T. Nagar and Kodambakkam, all other subways are now clear for traffic.

    - R. Aishwaryaa

  • November 30, 2023 11:01
    Officials give update on rain in Chennai

    T.N. Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya and Greater Chennai Corporation officials review rain-related measures after torrential rains pounded the city on November 30, 2023

    Chennai recorded 20 cm of rainfall as of Thursday (November 30, 2023) morning, following rains that began on Wednesday evening, continued overnight and went on until well into the morning. On the evening of November 29, 15 cm was recorded in a span of 90 minutes, said T.N. Minsiter for CMDA and HR&CE, P.K. Sekarbabu. 

    The Minister said water hyacinths in waterbodies, specifically in the Captain Cotton Canal, Link Canal, Kodungaiyur Canal, Cooum canal and Otteri Nullah, have been cleared by local bodies to ensure free flow of the incoming stormwater.

    - R. Aishwaryaa

