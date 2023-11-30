November 30, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Beginning late on Wednesday, and lasting far into Thursday morning, torrential rains battered various parts of Chennai and its surroundings, flooding many roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rains also lashed the districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet. In view of this, authorities declared a holiday for school in the four districts for Thursday.

Coastal areas may have to brace for more rain till the weekend with a weather system brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm around December 2.

Follow the updates here: