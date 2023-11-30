HamberMenu
Chennai Rains | Teenager from Assam electrocuted under flyover on G.N. Chetty Road

Police believe the 19-year-old stepped on a pool of stagnant water and was electrocuted due to a power leak from a nearby streetlight

November 30, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old native of Assam was electrocuted under the flyover of G.N. Chetty Road in T. Nagar on the night of Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Pondy Bazaar police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the City Police said information was received at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday that a body had been found beneath the flyover on G.N. Chetty Road opposite Vani Mahal, near a streetlight.

Immediately, a police team along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot. After cutting off the power supply provided to the streetlight, the police retrieved the body and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

During the investigation, the victim was identified as Izazul, a young man working at a hotel. He was electrocuted when he crossed water stagnating on the road, due to a power leakage from the streetlight, officials said. 

