GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Residents enter construction pits to protest building of Vallalar International Centre in Cuddalore’s Vadalur

Residents have been up in arms against the T.N. government’s decision to build the Centre at the peruveli, an open space used by followers of the Smarasa Sanmarga Sanga movement; they want the Centre shifted to another site

April 08, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Parvathipuram village staged a protest inside pits dug up for construction of the the Valallar International Centre in Vadalur on Monday, April 8, 2024

Residents of Parvathipuram village staged a protest inside pits dug up for construction of the the Valallar International Centre in Vadalur on Monday, April 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tension prevailed in Vadalur, Cuddalore district on Monday, April 8, 2024, after a section of residents of Parvathipuram village entered into pits dug for construction of the ₹100 crore-Vallalar International Centre, near the Thiru Arutprakasa Vallalar Deiva Nilayam.

The residents have been up in arms against the Tamil Nadu government’s move to construct the Centre at the peruveli area, and have demanded that the authorities move it to another location. The foundation stone for the Centre was laid by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in February..

Palaniswami asks T.N. government to find alternative site for Vallalar International Centre

As infrastructure work commenced at the site on Monday, residents including women and children from Parvathipuram entered into the pits and staged an agitation to register their protest against the project. Subsequently, they were pulled out by the police and as many as 161 persons including 91 women, were arrested.

Jyothi darshan at Vadalur will not be disrupted in any manner: Sekarbabu

According to Chakkara Ramakrishnan, a resident, “About 106 acres of land was donated to Sri Ramalinga Adigalar by his followers and local residents to set up the Sathya Dharma Salai, encompassing the Octagonal ‘Hall of Wisodm,’ (Sathya Gnana Sabhai).” The open space — peruveli — around the Octagonal hall was used by the followers of the Smarasa Sanmarga Sanga movement founded by Vallalar during Pournami and during the annual Thai Poosam event held at Sathya Gnana Sabhai.

The Centre would not only diminish the value of the Sathya Gnana Sabhai but also prevent followers from using the Peruveli area, he said, adding that the Government should heed the concerns raised by the people and find an alternative site for the centre.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / government / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.