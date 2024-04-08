Residents enter construction pits to protest building of Vallalar International Centre in Cuddalore’s Vadalur

April 08, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Tension prevailed in Vadalur, Cuddalore district on Monday, April 8, 2024, after a section of residents of Parvathipuram village entered into pits dug for construction of the ₹100 crore-Vallalar International Centre, near the Thiru Arutprakasa Vallalar Deiva Nilayam.

The residents have been up in arms against the Tamil Nadu government’s move to construct the Centre at the peruveli area, and have demanded that the authorities move it to another location. The foundation stone for the Centre was laid by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in February..

As infrastructure work commenced at the site on Monday, residents including women and children from Parvathipuram entered into the pits and staged an agitation to register their protest against the project. Subsequently, they were pulled out by the police and as many as 161 persons including 91 women, were arrested.

According to Chakkara Ramakrishnan, a resident, “About 106 acres of land was donated to Sri Ramalinga Adigalar by his followers and local residents to set up the Sathya Dharma Salai, encompassing the Octagonal ‘Hall of Wisodm,’ (Sathya Gnana Sabhai).” The open space — peruveli — around the Octagonal hall was used by the followers of the Smarasa Sanmarga Sanga movement founded by Vallalar during Pournami and during the annual Thai Poosam event held at Sathya Gnana Sabhai.

The Centre would not only diminish the value of the Sathya Gnana Sabhai but also prevent followers from using the Peruveli area, he said, adding that the Government should heed the concerns raised by the people and find an alternative site for the centre.