Palaniswami asks T.N. government to find alternative site for Vallalar International Centre

December 14, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday, December 14, 2023 urged the Tamil Nadu government to give up its plan to construct the Vallalar International Centre at the grand arena near the Thiru Arutprakasa Vallalar Deiva Nilayam in Vadalur in Cuddalore district and instead move it to another location.

In a statement, he criticised the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for going ahead with its plan to construct the centre, reportedly in around 70 acres of land, despite opposition from the local people and devotees. He argued that the availability of vacant space of around 100 acres ensured hassle-free assembly of lakhs of devotees of Arutprakasa Ramalinga Vallalar in Vadalur during important occasions every year, especially for Thai Poosam.

He said, Vallalar, who was disinterested in land, accepted the donation of 100 acres of land from the people of Parvathipuram, Vadalur, to not only spread the ideals of the Samarasa Suddha Sanmarga Sathya Sangam he established, but also to facilitate the gathering of large number of followers in Vadalur.

Pointing out that neither the AIADMK nor the locals and the devotees were opposed to the establishment of Vallalar International Centre, he urged the government to heed to the concerns of the people and find an alternative site in Vadalur for the centre.