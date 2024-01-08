GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction of Vallalar International Centre on land belonging to Sathya Dharma Salai opposed

About 100 acres of land was donated to Sri Ramalinga Adigalar 175 years ago by his followers and local people for setting up Sathya Dharma Salai with the Octagonal “Hall of Wisodm” (Sathya Gnana Sabhai)

January 08, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamizh Desiya Peravai has opposed the move to utilise a major portion of the Sathya Dharma Salai’s ‘Peruveli’ area in Vadalur for setting up a ₹100-crore Vallalar International Centre by the State government.

Addressing the media at Thanjavur on Monday, TDP president P. Maniarasan said that about 100 acres of land was donated to Sri Ramalinga Adigalar 175 years ago by his followers and local people for setting up Sathya Dharma Salai encompassing the Octagonal “Hall of Wisodm” (Sathya Gnana Sabhai).

The open space — “Peruveli” — around the Octagonal hall was used by the followers of the Smarasa Sanmarga Sanga movement founded by Vallalar during “Pournami” (Full Moon Days) and during the annual “Thai Poosam” event held at Sathya Gnana Sabhai.

Now, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Board’s announcement that around 70 acres of land around the Sathya Gnana Sabhai, a major portion of the “Peruveli”, would be utilised for creating the infrastructure facilities for the proposed Vallalar International Centre has shocked the Sanmarga followers and as well as others such as the TDP which welcomed the setting up of VIC.

Raising concrete structures on the Sathya Dharma Salai premises would not only diminish the value of the Sathya Gnana Sabhai but also prevent the followers from using the “Peruveli” to perform their “Marga” activities, he pointed out.

While strongly objecting to the move to utilise the open space available around the Sathya Gnana Sabhai for setting up the VIC, he urged the government to ensure that the proposed VIC functioned as a pure Vallalar model institution and not as “Dravidian Model” institution.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.