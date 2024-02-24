GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jyothi darshan at Vadalur will not be disrupted in any manner: Sekarbabu

February 24, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

  

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu on Saturday said that the conduct of Jyothi Darshan at Vadalur where Saint Ramalinga Swamigal, popularly known as Vallalar, attained siddhi will not be disrupted in any manner due to the construction of an international centre there.

Addressing presspersons after handing over appointing orders to 379 executive officers, he said that only the DMK government gave importance to Vallalar and his teachings. The international centre will have a dhyana mandapam, a paada salai, a yoga centre, digital library and an old-age home among other facilities. The Minister was responding to charges by a section of devotees and some politicians that the jyothi darshan will be affected due to the construction.

So far, after the DMK government took office, 379 vacancies, including the posts of executive officers, have been filled, 186 persons have been appointed in temples on compassionate grounds, and 1,289 persons who worked for over five years on consolidated pay have been regularised.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.