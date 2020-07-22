Rajinikanth hails Tamil Nadu government for swift action in Karuppar Koottam issue

Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday criticised Periyarist group Karuppar Koottam for making a derogatory video on Lord Murugan and the Tamil prayer sung in his praise, Kanda Sashti Kavasam, and thanked the State Government for acting swiftly.

In a short statement on his Twitter handle, Rajinikanth said, “The group had made derogatory statements against Kandha Sashti Kavasam and hurt the sentiments of millions of Tamils. I appreciate the State Government for taking immediate action and deleting all videos of the group for their disgusting actions,” he said.

Mr. Rajinikanth hoped that the attack on religion and Gods would and should end. He ended his statement in praise of Lord Murugan.