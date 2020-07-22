Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth hails Tamil Nadu government for swift action in Karuppar Koottam issue

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth  

The group had made derogatory statements against Kandha Sashti Kavasam and hurt the sentiments of millions of Tamils, the actor said in a short statement on Twitter

Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday criticised Periyarist group Karuppar Koottam for making a derogatory video on Lord Murugan and the Tamil prayer sung in his praise, Kanda Sashti Kavasam, and thanked the State Government for acting swiftly.

Also read: Cyber crime wing to recover videos from Karuppar Kootam

In a short statement on his Twitter handle, Rajinikanth said, “The group had made derogatory statements against Kandha Sashti Kavasam and hurt the sentiments of millions of Tamils. I appreciate the State Government for taking immediate action and deleting all videos of the group for their disgusting actions,” he said.

Mr. Rajinikanth hoped that the attack on religion and Gods would and should end. He ended his statement in praise of Lord Murugan.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2020 1:11:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/rajinikanth-hails-tamil-nadu-government-for-swift-action-in-karuppar-koottam-issue/article32158236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY