BJP seeks police to block a Youtube channel of 'Karuppar Kootam'

The office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party have lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner seeking to block a YouTube channel ‘Karuppar Kootam’, which allegedly insulted religious sentiments.
R.C.Paul Kanagaraj, State president of BJP advocates’ wing and other office-bearers met the Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and lodged the complaint.
In the complaint, Mr. Paul Kanagaraj said that Kanda Shashti Kavacham or Skanda Sashti Kavasam is a Hindu devotional song composed in Tamil on Lord Muruga. Almost all the Hindu households in Tamil speaking regions reverentially sing these hymns every morning.
The complaint alleged that the said YouTube channel, ‘Karuppar Koottam’, has recently uploaded a malicious content on the sacred hymns of Kanda Shashti Kavacham. The speaker of the episode, with deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of the Hindus, has given sexual interpretation to malign the sanctity of Hindu Gods, the complaint added.
"The video contained deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings Hindus by insulting their religion and religious beliefs", the complaint alleged further.
