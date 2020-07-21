Cyber crime wing to recover videos from Karuppar Kootam

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has begun the process of recovering videos uploaded by Karuppar Kootam, which allegedly defamed Hindu gods.
Karuppar Kootam, a YouTube channel run by a few Periyarists-Dravidians, recently uploaded some objectionable content on Kandha Shasti Kavasam, a hymn rendered in praise of Lord Muruga.
Acting on a complaint from the BJP, the Cyber Crime Wing of the CCB booked a case and arrested prominent members, including Surendran alias Naathigan and M. Senthilvasan last week. Subsequently, the office of Karuppar Kootam on Boag Road, T. Nagar, was sealed.
On Monday, the CCB arrested two more persons associated with Karuppar Kootam.
Their names were given as Somasundaram, 22, of Otteri, and Guhan, 23, of Maraimalai Nagar.
The police sources said, “So far we have identified more than 750 videos which potentially contain malicious content that were uploaded online. We have moved court for custodial interrogation of the accused and begun the process of recovering those videos after taking them into our custody.”
