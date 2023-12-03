HamberMenu
Public holiday for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on December 4

All essential services such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals/medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels/restaurants, will function as usual

December 03, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday for all government offices in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on December 4, Monday, in view of the cyclonic storm Michaung. The public holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 as a special case.

“However, all essential services such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals/medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels/restaurants, etc., and the offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual,” a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said.

