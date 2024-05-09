GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We haven’t interfered with functioning of Savukku Media, Chennai police tell Madras High Court

Justice K. Kumaresh Babu closes a writ petition after recording the statement made in a status report filed on behalf of the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police

Published - May 09, 2024 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The petitioner had contended that Savukku Media had employed 18 persons but none of them were able to access the office because of constant surveillance by the police.

The Madras High Court on Thursday closed a writ petition after recording the submission of Greater Chennai City Police (GCCP) that they were in no way interfering with the functionig of Savukku Media office at Raja Badar Street in T. Nagar, Chennai.

Justice K. Kumaresh Babu disposed of the case filed by T. Vignesh, an employee, after recording the contents of a status report filed, on behalf of Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, by T. Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Jain.

The petitioner’s counsel P. Vijendran had contended that Savukku Media had employed 18 persons but none of them were able to access the office because of constant surveillance by the police. He also relied upon CCTV footage to substantiate his claim.

On the other hand, Additional Public Prosecutor E. Raj Thilak told the court that police patrol vehicles go on a routine check on Raja Badar Street at Pondy Bazaar, a busy commercial locality, but the petitioner had wrongly presumed as if the media was office was being targeted.

He said, though the GCCP had registered two cases against ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar of Savukku Media on the basis of a complaint lodged by journalist Sandhya Ravishankar and another individual named Veeralakshmi, no orders had been passed so far to seal the office premises.

