Periyar University in Salem withdraws circular banning black dress at its convocation ceremony

In its circular dated June 26, Periyar University attributed the advisory to the police instructions. However, Salem Commissioner of Police B. Vijayakumari said the police had not issued any such instruction.

June 27, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated June 28, 2023 02:29 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Periyar University in Salem

A view of Periyar University in Salem | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Periyar University in Salem on Tuesday (June 27, 2023) evening withdrew a controversial circular advising the attendees to avoid wearing black-coloured clothes for the 21st convocation scheduled for June 28. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy will take part in the convocation.

Incidentally, various parties, including the CPI, the CPI(M), the MDMK, the VCK, the IUML, the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi had announced a black-flag protest against Mr. Ravi. Dravidar Vidhuthalai Kazhagam leader Kolathur Mani had also called for a protest.

In the circular, Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel had also cited the “police instructions” while requesting the attendees not to bring mobile phones to the auditorium. The university administration had told journalists that the circular was based on the instructions from the Commissioner of Police.

However, Ms. Vijayakumari said she visited the university only to inspect the security arrangements. “We did not give any instruction to avoid wearing black clothes. Soon after we received the information about the circular, we contacted the university administration and asked why it had attributed the measure to the police. The university shall decide on the dress code as the function is taking place on its premises. But it should not use our name for the measure,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to the Registrar, District Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar said the district police did not give any instruction to the university on the dress code as mentioned in the circular. Eventually, on Tuesday evening, the Registrar issued a fresh circular, in which he said that the earlier circular was withdrawn, given “the welfare of students and parents”.

Earlier, the Students’ Federation of India and P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of the State Platform For Common School System-TN, criticised the earlier circular. Pointing out that Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, in whose memory the university is named, had worn black shirt, Mr. Babu said that wearing black-coloured clothes was an assertion of the rights of the oppressed.

“The Constitution of India and the laws enacted according to its provisions do not prohibit wearing black-coloured clothes for any occasion,” he said. “The circular humiliates the black-skinned people,” he said, appealing to the university to withdraw it. “If the university fails to withdraw the circular, the students should boycott the convocation,” he added.

