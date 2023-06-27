Salem West MLA slams Periyar University for not inviting him to its convocation ceremony

June 27, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Salem West MLA R. Arul (PMK) has slammed Periyar University officials for not inviting him for the 21st convocation ceremony, due to be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and said he would meet Governor R.N. Ravi with regard to this.

The convocation is to be held at the Periyar University premises, and Governor R.N. Ravi is due to participate and confer degree certificates upon the students. The university is located in the Salem West constituency.

MLA Arul said that the university was doing this to “disrespect” him. “I am a nominated Senate member of Periyar University by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Disrespecting me is like disrespecting the Tamil Nadu Assembly,” he claimed.

Mr. Arul further said that he had brought to light, the alleged corruption taking place at the university, as well as actions of the university that were against social justice. He said he had submitted evidence against the university before the committee formed by the Tamil Nadu government to inquire into the alleged irregularities and corruption at the university.

“The convocation is going to be held on Wednesday. But up until now (Tuesday afternoon), I have not been invited. Similarly, another nominated Senate member, T. Ramachandran (Thalli MLA) from Krishnagiri district, has also not been invited. So I have decided to meet the Governor to complain about this issue,” Mr. Arul said.

Periyar University Registrar K. Thangavel said that the university had invited everyone to the convocation.