Political parties to stage black flag protest against T.N. Governor in Salem

June 26, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Salem

Members of various political parties will stage a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in Salem on Wednesday (June27). The protest is being coordinated by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam leader Kolathur Mani.

Mr. Ravi is scheduled to visit Salem on Wednesday for the convocation at Periyar University.

In a press release, Mr. Kolathur Mani said that the Governor was acting like a Bharatiya Janata Party worker and speaking against the policies of the people’s elected government in Tamil Nadu. He was delaying to give his consent for the bills sent by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, creating a hindrance for the development of the State. “To register our opposition to the Governor, a black flag protest will be organised at the toll gate near Periyar University on June 27,” Mr. Mani said .

Members of the Communist Party of India, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and Indian Union Muslim League would participate, he said.