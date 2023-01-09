CM Stalin’s conduct in Assembly was ‘indecent’ and ‘against tradition’: Palaniswami

January 09, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for making a speech in the Assembly even when Governor R.N. Ravi was present.

In an interaction with reporters outside the Assembly chamber, Mr. Palaniswami described Mr. Stalin’s act as “indecent” and as “against tradition.”

When asked for a comment on the Governor leaving out certain portions of the text of his address, Mr. Palaniswami replied that “Normally, at the beginning of the year, the government prepares the address and sends it to him [the Governor] for approval. We do not know what is present there and what is not.”

Expressing disappointment over the contents of the Governor’s address, the AIADMK’s interim general secretary said this had reinforced the public’s criticism that the address was a note of “self-appreciation” of the government. He contended that the law and order situation in the State had “deteriorated totally.”

Raj Bhavan, government should have sorted out differences earlier: Dhinkaran

In a series of tweets, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran termed as “unfortunate” the events during the Governor’s address in the Assembly.

“The day’s events leave behind a black spot in the history of the Assembly,” he said. Before the text of the address was printed [for distribution among legislators], the Raj Bhavan and the government should have sorted out their differences. This was why “undesirable incidents” had taken place.

Even though the AMMK followed the position of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai that there was no need for the post of Governor, the government should give due respect to the office so long as it existed, Mr. Dhinakaran said.

It was “not proper” for the Governor to “break conventions and seek to humiliate the House.” The ongoing “confrontation” between the Governor and the DMK regime would not only weaken democracy but also create an adverse impact for the State and its people, Mr. Dhinakaran added.