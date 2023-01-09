HamberMenu
T.N. Governor skips reference to Ambedkar, Dravidian leaders, ‘Dravidian model’ in his Assembly address

Governor R.N. Ravi, did not read out the 65th paragraph of his speech which mentioned the leaders and the model of governance; he also left out a reference to the management of the law and order situation in T.N. which said the State was a “haven of peace” and was becoming a “forerunner in all sectors”

January 09, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 12:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

B. Kolappan
Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi delivers the customary speech on the first day of the year’s first session of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in Chennai on January 9, 2023

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi delivers the customary speech on the first day of the year’s first session of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in Chennai on January 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: Twitter / @CMOTamilnadu

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, who addressed the year’s first session of State Legislative Assembly on Monday, skipped references to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar, father of the Indian Constitution B. R. Ambedkar, former Chief Ministers K. Kamaraj and C. N. Annadurai, as well as the “Dravidian model” of government, mentioned in the 65th paragraph of the printed copy of his speech.

ALSO READ
Tumultuous scenes in Tamil Nadu Assembly; ruling DMK’s allies boycott Governor R. N. Ravi’s address

The portion of the speech the Governor skipped was, “Following the principles and ideals of stalwarts like Thanthai Periyar, Annal Ambedkar, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar, Perarignar Anna and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, this government has been delivering the much acclaimed Dravidian Model of governance to its people.”

However, Mr. Ravi mentioned the name of Kalaignar (former Chief Mminister M. Karunanidhi) elsewhere in the speech.

Also Read | Tracing the demand to rename Madras State as Tamil Nadu

The Governor also did not read the reference to the management of the law and order situation because of which, as per the printed copy of the speech, “Tamil Nadu continues to be a haven of peace and is attracting numerous foreign investments and is becoming a forerunner in all sectors.”

