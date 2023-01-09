T.N. Governor skips reference to Ambedkar, Dravidian leaders, ‘Dravidian model’ in his Assembly address

January 09, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 12:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, who addressed the year’s first session of State Legislative Assembly on Monday, skipped references to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar, father of the Indian Constitution B. R. Ambedkar, former Chief Ministers K. Kamaraj and C. N. Annadurai, as well as the “Dravidian model” of government, mentioned in the 65th paragraph of the printed copy of his speech.

The portion of the speech the Governor skipped was, “Following the principles and ideals of stalwarts like Thanthai Periyar, Annal Ambedkar, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar, Perarignar Anna and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, this government has been delivering the much acclaimed Dravidian Model of governance to its people.”

However, Mr. Ravi mentioned the name of Kalaignar (former Chief Mminister M. Karunanidhi) elsewhere in the speech.

The Governor also did not read the reference to the management of the law and order situation because of which, as per the printed copy of the speech, “Tamil Nadu continues to be a haven of peace and is attracting numerous foreign investments and is becoming a forerunner in all sectors.”