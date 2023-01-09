HamberMenu
What took place in T.N. Assembly was a personal attack on Governor: BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan

The first T.N. Legislative Assembly session of the new year saw DMK allies boycott Governor R.N. Ravi’s address; the Governor skipped some portions of his prepared text; CM M.K. Stalin moved a resolution to retain, on records, only the full text tabled in the House and the Governor walked out before the proceedings ended

January 09, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan (right) seen coming out from Assembly session at Secretariat in Chennai on Monday

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan (right) seen coming out from Assembly session at Secretariat in Chennai on Monday | Photo Credit: Ragu R

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan termed what happened in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday, a “personal attack” on the Governor.

Also Read | Full text of the prepared speech of T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi to be made during Assembly Session

Speaking to reporters after the Assembly session, Ms. Srinivasan said the State government should have taken up the parts omitted by the Governor in his speech with his office. “Is the State government trying to show its supremacy over the Governor; do you want the Governor to speak only what you think,” she asked.

Ms. Srinivasan said this incident showed that the State government has not maintained a cordial relationship with the Governor.

“Just because the Governor has not spoken what you wanted, the Governor has been called and insulted in the Assembly. The Chief Minister and DMK government have set a bad example and the MLAs from their allies are dancing to their tune,” she added.

