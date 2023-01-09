Panneerselvam says Governor skipping ‘haven of peace’ description illustrates true law and order situation in Tamil Nadu

January 09, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday, said no other illustration of the true law and order condition in the State was required than Governor R.N. Ravi’s act of skipping the description of the State as a haven of peace while delivering his address to the Assembly.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that the text of the address had included the reference. “Based on the prevalence of bomb culture in the State, infiltration of drug gangs and daily murders and robberies, it has to be inferred that the Governor has come to the conclusion that the State is not a haven of peace,” he said.

He also made fun of the government for having included the matter of the hike in the dearness allowance for government staff, a move that came after a delay of six months. In the Governor’s address, there was no mention of the restoration of the old pension scheme and additional pension for those who had crossed the age of 70, all of which were being eagerly awaited by government employees and teachers, he said. “If this trend continues, one does not have to feel surprised if the address includes the payment of salaries, pay hike and expenditure arising out of promotions,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.