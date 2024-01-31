GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Not yet taken a decision on contesting in Lok Sabha polls: Dhinakaran

The AMMK leader said that his party cadre wanted him to contest from the Theni seat, but he would only take a call once his party’s coalition plans were in place

January 31, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AMMK founder, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Wednesday, January 31, said that he was yet to decide on contesting in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Dhinkaran was speaking to reporters in Madurai, and, responding to a query about whether he would contest from Theni Lok Sabha seat, he said, “Personally, I do not want to contest. But my party cadres want me to contest and I have told them that I am considering it. People in Theni do have expectations. But I have not taken a decision yet. It will be revealed only after the coalition is firmed up.”

Mr. Dhinakaran said that the AMMK was in talks with a few parties for an alliance in the Parliamentary election. The AMMK would be part of a coalition that would elect the Prime Minister, or else it would go it alone, he said. “Irrespective of the outcome of the election, O. Pannerselvam and I have decided to take the political journey together,” he said.

“The DMK is deceiving the people by not fulfilling its election promises. Despite the strong alliance that the DMK is bound to form, the public mood is against the government. Our campaign will target the anti-incumbency votes,” he said.

Declining to comment on the BJP’s claim that it has flourished in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Dhinakaran said that the AIADMK would not see big wins in the general elections.

General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu / state politics / Madurai / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam

