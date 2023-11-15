HamberMenu
N. Sankaraiah death | T.N. political leaders express condolences, recall his contributions

Leaders from across the political spectrum recalled the veteran Marxist veteran’s devotion to the cause of the oppressed and the working classes

November 15, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Freedom fighter and veteran CPI(M) leader N. Sankaraiah died on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. File photograph

Political leaders from across parties in Tamil Nady expressed their condolences to the family and comrades of veteran Communist leader and freedom fighter, N. Sankaraiah, who passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. S. Alagiri said Sankaraiah fought for the welfare of the oppressed and working classes in Tamil Nadu until his death. “He sacrificed his entire life for the Communist cause and he lived amongst the people adopting a simple lifestyle,” he said. 

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan recalled in a statement that Sankaraiah was deeply involved in the freedom struggle and later in the Communist movement. “He spent every day in the service of ordinary people. His passing is not just a loss for the Communist movement, but also for all those who subscribe to decency in politics,” he said. 

Manithaneyan Makkal Katchi (MMK) president M. H. Jawahirullah described the late leader as a multifaceted personality. “He was a student leader, freedom fighter trade unionist and also the editor of a magazine. While he fought British colonialism before independence, he fought for people’s rights after Independence,” he said. 

Prof Jawahirullah also criticised Governor R. N. Ravi’s refusal to agree to bestow a honorary doctorate degree to Sankaraiah. 

Recalling the days he had worked with Sankaraiah, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko said his death was a loss to those who were fighting for secularism and the rights of workers.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the veteran political leader and one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Expressing his condolences to the friends and family of the late leader, he said Sankaraiah’s death was a great loss to Tamil Nadu’s politics.

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan said the freedom fighter and veteran Communist leader’s death was an irreparable loss to politics. Recalling the leader’s contributions in various roles for more than 80 years, Mr. Vasan said Sankaraiah worked tirelessly for improving the lives of the poor and middles class people. He said the late leader had had an affectionate relationship with late Congress leaders like K. Kamaraj and G.K. Moopanar. He offered his condolences to the family, leaders and workers of the CPI (M).

