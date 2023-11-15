November 15, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

Freedom fighter, senior-most Communist leader in the country, and one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), N. Sankaraiah, aged 101, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Born on July 15, 1922, Sankaraiah was among the 32 national council members of the Communist Party of India (CPI), who left the party over ideological differences, which led to the formation of the CPI(M) in 1964. Another surviving member is V.S. Achuthanandan, former Chief Minister of Kerala. Sankaraiah, a three-time MLA, had also served as the State secretary of the CPI(M).

A few months ago Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced his government’s decision to confer an honorary doctorate on Sankaraiah. However, T.N. Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy subsequently stated that Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi had refused to give his assent to the Madurai Kamaraj University’s decision.

Earlier in 2021, Sankaraiah was conferred with the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award by Chief Minister Stalin. The veteran Marxist, however, donated the money prize of ₹10 lakh to the government for COVID-19 relief work.

Sankaraiah had also actively participated in the Quit India movement during the Independence struggle. Sankaraiah was a powerful speaker, and late Congress leader G.K. Moopanar used to liken his speeches to the roar of an old lion.

