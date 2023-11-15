HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

N. Sankaraiah death | CPI (M) Polit Bureau expresses deep grief

A statement from the party said the late Communist leader was a powerful speaker, devoted to the party, and set high standards of integrity and simplicity in public life

November 15, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Veteran Marxist leader N. Sankaraiah died at a private hospital in Chennai on November 15, 2023. File

Veteran Marxist leader N. Sankaraiah died at a private hospital in Chennai on November 15, 2023. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed its deep grief at the passing of Comrade N. Sankariah, veteran leader of the CPI (M) and one of the oldest Communist leaders of the country.  

ALSO READ
Sankaraiah — A tall leader who spent his college days in jail fighting British rule

Sankaraiah was one of the 32 National Council members of the Communist Party of India (CPI), who left the party over ideological differences, which led to the formation of the CPI(M) in 1964. He was a major contributor to the building the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu, and he served as the secretary of State committee from 1995 to 2002, a press release from the party said. 

Sankaraiah was elected thrice to the Tamil Nadu state Assembly in 1967, 1977 and 1980. He was the leader of the CPI(M) group in the Assembly in 1977 and 1980. He was also involved in the development of the kisan (farmer) movement and became the general secretary and president of the All India Kisan Sabha.

“Sankariah was a powerful speaker who could communicate Communist politics and policies effectively amongst the people. He was a dedicated Marxist who was devoted to the Party and set high standards of integrity and simplicity in public life,” the Polit Bureau said. 

In his death, the Communist movement has lost a leader with a glorious record, but his legacy lives on, the statement said.  

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.