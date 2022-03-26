MNM questions Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s developed State remark

Makkal Needhi Maiam vice-president and retired IPS officer A.G. Mourya on Saturday questioned data provided by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the Assembly and for stating that Tamil Nadu is a developed State.

“If Tamil Nadu is a developed state, what is the need for Pongal gift, free bus travel for women and MGNREGA scheme which ensures a minimum 100-day job for unemployed,” he asked.

“Out of the 66% of population owning two wheelers, do we have the statistics for how many have taken it on loan and were unable to repay it during the pandemic period and lost their livelihoods,” he questioned.

Mr. Mourya also said the statement of developed state also raised doubt on whether the DMK government was trying to drop the plan of giving ₹1,000 a month to women head of families.