Madurai South constituency has many a need to fulfil

MADURAI

28 March 2021 21:03 IST

A sizeable chunk of Sourashtra community is concentrated hereThough parties know the plight of weavers, nothing much has been done to help themResidents also complain of lack of infrastructure and civic issues

The iconic Thirumalai Nayak Mahal that attracts a large number of tourists from across the world is situated in the Madurai South constituency. Concentrated around the Mahal is a sizeable population of Sourashtra community that is engaged in weaving Sungudi saris, towels and other items. However, with the prospects for the trade down, the community people are looking for better opportunities in other sectors.

“The community was concentrated in the Mahal area when our forefathers came here to weave clothes for the rulers of the time. But now our people have spread across the city and are looking at better avenues,” says T.K. Babulal, a weaver. He says that his son has found a job in Chennai and Babulal will be the last in their family to be in the trade.

With the advancements in technology, handloom sector has taken a hit, he says. Though the plight of the sector has been made known to the leaders, nothing much has been done to improve the sector, he adds.

Agreeing with him, J.S. Shekar, another weaver, says that the number of societies that take up their plight has also come down.

While the livelihood of a sizeable population is a major issue in the constituency, another important issue plaguing the constituency is maintenance of Balarengapuram Government Hospital. There is a need for a major facelift and efforts must be taken to run the hospital round the clock, the people here say.

Madurai-based activist C. Anand Raj says that steps should be taken to improve the quality at the hospital. Shortage of beds, staff and specialist departments is a problem. Lifesaving treatments and emergency services must be improved at the hospital to bring down the number of referrals to Government Rajaji Hospital, he says.

The residents also complain of lack of infrastructure and civic issues in the constituency that need to be addressed.

There is a lack of civic amenities in some areas in the constituency such as Balarengapuram, Kamarajapuram and Anuppanadi, says J. Lenin, a resident of the constituency. He says that still there are complaints from residents about irregular supply of water and poor sanitation. “Sometimes we get water only once in four days and it is not even peak summer now,” says a resident.

Some of the demands raised by the residents of the constituency include development of open spaces. A well-stocked library, sports facility, children’s parks are the others demands of the people. The Mahal is getting a facelift now and development of another major landmark, Mariamman Teppakulam, into a tourist spot is needed, says Mr. Lenin.

The constituency has an interesting lineup of candidates this time. Sitting MLA S.S. Saravanan of the AIADMK is pitted against M. Boominathan of the MDMK, which is in the DMK alliance.

While Mr. Boominathan is banking on the alliance strength, Mr. Saravanan says he is confident of a second-time victory as the government has fulfilled its promises. The presence of TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK is set to take away a chunk of votes which may go in favour of the AIADMK.

The largest segments of voters in the constituency are Sourashtras, followed by Mukkulathors, Nadars and Naidus. The AIADMK candidate belongs to Sourashtra community, while Mr. Boominathan belongs to Mukkulathor community.

The other candidates contesting from the constituency are G. Easwaran of the Samathuva Makkal Katchi in the MNM alliance, M. Abbas of the NTK and S. Raajalingam of the AMMK. Transgender activist Bharathi Kannamma of the New Generation People’s Party is also in the fray.