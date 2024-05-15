GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Madras High Court stays eviction order passed against trust occupying government land in Cuddalore district

The president of South Seppalanatham village in Cuddalore district had passed the eviction order, since the contentious 1.56 acres, occupied presently by Suddha Sanmarga Nilayam, is listed as government waste land in the revenue records

Published - May 15, 2024 12:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Madras High Court. File photograph

A view of the Madras High Court. File photograph

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, stayed the operation of an eviction order passed by the president of the South Seppalanatham village panchayat in Cuddalore district, directing a trust, Suddha Sanmarga Nilayam in Vadalur, to vacate 1.56 acres of land declared as government waste land in the revenue records.

A Division Bench of Justices P.T. Asha and N. Senthilkumar granted the interim stay since a civil suit filed by Suddha Sanmarga Nilayam, claiming title over the property, was pending before a District Munsif court in Neyveli and the Virudhachalam Tahsildar too, was seized of a request to make changes in the revenue records.

In an affidavit filed on behalf of the petitioner trust, its secretary R. Selvaraj (80), said, the trust was founded 73 years ago to propagate the philosophical ideas and teachings of Saint Ramalinga Adigalar alias Vallalar, through the establishment of educational and charitable institutions.

Recalling that former Chief Minister Omandur Ramaswamy Reddiar was the founding trustee of the petitioner trust, the secretary said, it runs orphanages, free boarding schools for the poor and conducts educational programmes for the downtrodden and the needy.

The government alienated large tracts of lands in Seppalanatham and Managathi villages in Virudhachalam Taluk of Cuddalore district to the trust in 1951, on the recommendation of the then Collector of the erstwhile South Arcot district. These lands were classified under different survey numbers. Several conditions were imposed while alienating these properties, and the trust complied with all of those conditions. In 1969, the trust got some adjacent government lands also transferred to it on payment of ₹13,586 and steps were taken to transfer the title to its name, the secretary said.

Though 1.56 acres falling under Survey number 130/2A3 in Seerankuppam village were also under the possession of the trust all along, but the survey number did not find a mention in the transfer of property documents, the petitioner said and claimed that this inadvertent mistake was overlooked by everyone, including the trust.

Last year, the president of South Seppalanatham village panchayat developed a grudge against the trust because many of his demands were turned down, the trust alleged and stated that he began creating trouble with respect to the 1.56 acres by pointing out that they continue to be listed under government lands.

The trust immediately made an application to the Virudhachalam Taluk Tahsildar to make necessary amendments and declare the trust as the owner of the property in the revenue records. The Tahsildar conducted an inquiry on the issue by hearing both sides but is yet to take a decision.

In the meantime, the president of South Seppalanatham village panchayat had passed an eviction order on May 6, this year asking the trust to remove all the encroachments from the 1.56 acres of government waste land and therefore, the trust had filed the present writ petition. urging the court to quash the eviction order.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.