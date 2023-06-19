Heavy overnight rains lash many parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts

June 19, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - Chennai

Intense thunderstorms lashed coastal areas in and around Chennai on Sunday night, with further storms expected over many places of Tamil Nadu on June 19 as well.

In what could be the first widespread, heavy rainspell in Chennai this Southwest monsoon, it provided a reprieve to several areas after a fortnight of sweltering heat in the city and surrounding districts. Chennai woke up to heavy rains and thunderstorms on Monday, leading to government declaring holiday for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur.

The cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal triggered intense convective cells, causing intense thunderstorms over many coastal areas.

Meenambakkam received heavy rains of 14 cm of rainfall till 5.30 a.m. on Monday. Automatic rain gauges ( ARGs) in Taramani and Nandanam recorded nearly 12 cm of rains followed by Chembarambakkam with 11 cm of rains.

While Nungambakkam received 6 cm of rains and West Tambaram 8 cm, various ARGs too registered moderate rains.

Overnight rains had brought considerable inflow into Chembarambakkam reservoir that feeds city water supply. It had received nearly 921 cusecs as rainwater runoff till 6 a.m. on Monday.

Moderate rains with thunderstorms may continue till Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rains in 13 districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Tiruchi and Perambalur till Tuesday.

The department has issued warning on expected impact, including road blockage, waterlogged in low level areas and falling of tree branches.

The district collectors of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet have declared a holiday for schools in the region.