Chennai Rains | Southern Railway temporarily suspends train services near Basin Bridge due to water-logging

In a press release, Southern Railway said it has temporarily suspended train services from 10.20 a.m. on June 19, 2023 from Central station and has instead started operating train services from Avadi and Chennai Beach stations

June 19, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy rains lashed Chennai on Monday morning. A scene at the Chennai Egmore railway station

Southern Railway has announced the suspension of trains operated from Dr. MGR Chennai Central station due to stagnation of rainwater in the bridge between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge, on Monday.

The heavy, overnight rains have caused stagnation of water at the bridge, affecting train services. Restoration work to drain the water out, was underway on Monday.  

In a press release, Southern Railway said it has temporarily suspended train services from 10.20 a.m. on June 19, 2023 from Central station and has instead started operating train services from Avadi and Chennai Beach stations. 

The Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Superfast Express (12609) leaving Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 1.35 p.m. has been partially cancelled with the train commencing service from Avadi. Similarly the Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore Intercity Express (12679) scheduled to leave Central at 2.35 p.m. will depart from Avadi, as also  the Dr. MGR Chennai Central–KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Superfast Express (12607) which would be leaving from Avadi at 3.30 p.m. 

The Shimoga Town Special Train (06224) scheduled to depart Dr. MGR Chennai Central Station at 3.50 p.m. will leave from Tiruvallur. The Dr. MGR Chennai Central–Tirupati Express (16053) due to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central Station at 2.15 p.m.  was operated from Tiruvallur railway station and the Dr. MGR Chennai Central–Mumbai CST Express (22160) left from Tiruvallur at 1.25 p.m. 

The  Vande Bharat Express (20643) operated from Chennai Central to Coimbatore was operated from Chennai Beach at 2.25 p.m. 

