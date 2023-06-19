HamberMenu
In Frames | Chennai rains

Authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, besides Vellore and Ranipet

June 19, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST

The Hindu Net Desk
The Hindu Net Desk

Intense thunderstorms lashed coastal areas in and around Chennai on Sunday night, with further storms expected over many places of Tamil Nadu on June 19 as well. In what could be the first widespread, heavy rain spell in Chennai this Southwest monsoon, it provided a reprieve to several areas after a fortnight of sweltering heat in the city and surrounding districts.

Chennai woke up to heavy rains and thunderstorms on Monday, leading to the government declaring a holiday for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvallur.

The district collectors of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet and Chengalpet have declared a holiday for schools in the region. International flight operations at the airport were affected as around 10 incoming flights, including from Doha and Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru, subsequently affecting departure as well.

The showers brought relief to people from the sweltering heat that the city and its nearby districts had been witnessing over the past few days. The weather office forecast more spells of rain for the city and its suburbs on Monday.

Photo: R. Ragu

Moderate thunderstorm with moderate rain is very likely in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts till 10 a.m. on June 18.

Photo: R. Ragu

Submerged Corporation Play Ground, Gopalapuram due to heavy rain in Chennai on Monday.

Photo: R. Ragu

Vehicles wade through the stagnated rainwater due to heavy rain in Chennai on Monday. A scene at Conran Smith Road, Gopalapuram.

Photo: M. Karunakaran

Stagnated rainwater at Thiruvanmiyur, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, OMR.

Photo: R. Ragu

Vehicles wade through the stagnated rainwater due to heavy rain in Chennai on Monday. A scene at Bharathi Road, Royapettah.

Photo: M. Srinath

Widespread heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai last night.

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

A scene at Chennai Egmore on Monday.

