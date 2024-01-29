Competition among TN, Kerala and Telangana Governors to get media attention, alleges Regupathy

January 29, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Chennai:

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy on January 29 alleged that there was an indirect competition among the Governors of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on how to hog the media limelight. He charged they functioning like spokespersons of the BJP, completely forgetting that they were Governors.

In a statement in Chennai, he contended Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi was suffering from the “media mania” disease and he was functioning in a manner to get coverage in the media on a daily basis.

“There seems to be an indirect competition among Mr Ravi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on how to hog the limelight and get the attention of the media. They are continuously criticising the state governments only to get the media attention,” he alleged.

Reacting to Mr Ravi’s allegation that there was corruption in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme in Nagapattinam district, Mr Regupathy said if the Governor needed any clarification, he could have approached the government. “Is it fair on the part of the Governor to air his criticism through the media? What is the basis for his allegation? The Governor is not a person without any address and identity to shoot his mouth off,” he said.

To another allegation of Mr Ravi that concrete structures among huts in Keezhvenmani was a symbol of shame, Mr Regupathy said it was constructed by the Communist Party of India CPI(M) in memory of 44 Dalits who were burnt to death by casteist forces. “What fault has the Governor found in the structure? Does he want to remove the huts around the memorial,” he asked.

The Minister said the Governor should visit Ayodhya where the BJP government had spent thousands of crore of rupees to construct a temple for Lord Ram to see for himself the conditions of the area. “The people of the country have not forgotten the green screen used by the BJP government to hide the dwellings of the poor in Gujarat when global leaders visited the state. Let the Governor concentrate on his job,” he said.

Mr Regupathy also recalled how the Governor dragged his feet and went back on his remarks on “Tamilagam” and Mahatma Gandhi’s role in India’s freedom movement, in the wake of criticism.

“Though he is the Governor of Tamil Nadu, he has not done anything worthwhile for the state. He has not used his powers to get any schemes for the state. Instead, he is creating problems for the Chief Minister, who is doing everything to help the people of his state,” the DMK leader charged.

Mr Regupathy said the Governor’s efforts to “save” the Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiar University and his delay in granting consent to the Bill to ban online Rummy had raised doubts about his functioning. “The government had to approach the Supreme Court since he allowed the (other) bills passed by the state Assembly to gather dust,” the Minister pointed out.

He said despite the Supreme Court having spelt out the role of Governor, Mr Ravi was functioning as if he was a king with powers.

“He could enter politics instead of indulging in politics as a Governor. It will be good for the people and country if the BJP leadership grants permission for him to take a political plunge, Mr Regupathy said.