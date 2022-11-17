T.N. CM Stalin visits footballer Priya’s house, hands over solatium, job order for her brother

November 17, 2022 12:26 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited and offered his condolences to the parents of footballer R. Priya in Vysarpadi in Chennai. Priya died as a result of the medical negligence of doctors at a government hospital in Chennai . Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to her portrait at her house.

The CM handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh as solatium to the family, and further assured her parents — Ravikumar and Usha Rani — of all support.

He also handed over an appointment order to her brother to work as a Data Entry Operator, besides handing over an allotment order for a tenement at the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Habitat Board at Gowthamapuram.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya, Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi and senior officials also accompanied the Chief Minister.

17-year old Priya, a first-year B.Sc. Physical Education student at Queen Mary’s College suffered a ligament tear and underwent a procedure at the Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital. Following complications, her right leg was amputated a day after.

A week after developing complications due to a ligament tear repair, Priya died of multiple-organ failure at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday last. Two doctors were placed under suspension over the incident and are to face legal action.

Doctors said that a delay in removing a compression bandage placed after she underwent the arthroscopic ligament repair procedure, turned fatal for her. Prolonged pressure from the compression bandage resulted in a lack of blood flow to the leg, resulting in complications.

The State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of media reports over the incident and called for a report from the Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department.