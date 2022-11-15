Teen footballer death | Kith and kin protest at Chennai government hospital

November 15, 2022 01:42 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Relatives and friends of Priya, a teenage football player who died of multi-organ failure on Tuesday at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), staged a protest demanding justice for her death.. They also squatted on the premises of the hospital and demanded action against the doctors responsible for her death. They continued their protest well into Tuesday morning, blocking the ambulance van from the hospital from taking the body of 17-year-old, to her home in Periyar Nagar.

Priya, who was a football player, had sustained a ligament tear on her right leg, and underwent an arthroscopic procedure at the hospital on November 7. However, she developed complications due to prolonged pressure caused by a compression bandage and was shifted to the RGGGH. She underwent an amputation of her leg and was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit at RGGGH. However, she died of multiple organ failure on Tuesday morning.

Police officers and the doctors of the hospital pacified the protesters, and later they dispersed from there. RGGGH Dean, Therani Rajan and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar Albert John, explained the steps taken by the authorities in connection with the incident.

Albert John said, “We have registered a case in connection with the incident and will take all efforts to probe it thoroughly. After receipt of the post-mortem report and a report from the specially-constituted medical board comprising doctors on medical negligence, we will proceed with criminal action against the doctors who are said to be involved. We will also take into account all evidence and statements that may be given by the family of the victim.”

Two doctors placed under suspension

The Director of Medical Education (DME) has placed K. Somasundar, casualty medical officer and A. Paul Ram Sankar, assistant professor of orthopaedics at the Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar, under suspension on charges of medical negligence, in the treating Priya, on Tuesday.

Initially, the Health Department transferred the two doctors on charges of medical negligence. While Dr. Somasundar was transferred and posted as the casualty medical officer, Government Medical College Hospital, Virudhunagar, Dr. Shankar was transferred and posted as senior resident in orthopaedics, Government Thoothukudi Medical College.

Following Priya’s death, DME R. Shanthimalar issued an order placing the two doctors under suspension from service until further orders.