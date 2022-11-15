Teen football player, who lost leg due to medical negligence at Chennai government hospital, dies

November 15, 2022 10:14 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - CHENNAI

A week after developing complications due to a ligament tear repair, a 17-year-old girl, who had to undergo an amputation of her right leg, died of multiple-organ failure at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday morning.

Two doctors of the Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar, where she had undergone an arthroscopic ligament repair procedure, were placed under suspension for medical negligence.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the girl, Priya, a football player, had suffered a ligament tear in her right leg two weeks ago.

Priya was a first-year student of B.Sc. Physical Education, and a resident of Vyasarpadi.

“She underwent an arthroscopic ligament repair procedure at the Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar on November 7. A compression bandage was applied to prevent bleeding,” the Minister added.

Prolonged pressure from the compression bandage resulted in a lack of blood flow to the leg, resulting in complications.

The Minister said doctors failed to notice the pressure caused by the compression bandage. With complications arising from this, the girl was referred to RGGGH on November 8 where she had to undergo an amputation.

She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Even as treatment continued at RGGGH, she died of multiple-organ failure on Tuesday. Her kidneys, liver and heart failed, resulting in her death, the Minister said.

Two doctors suspended; to face legal action

The Health Minister had constituted an inquiry committee to look into the case. On Monday, following the submission of the inquiry report, the Minister had said that two doctors of the Government Peripheral Hospital will be transferred for medical negligence.

However, following the death of the teenager, he said that the two doctors will be suspended and will face departmental action. “We are lodging a complaint with the police as well. They will face legal action,” he said.

Solatium announced

“This is a tragic incident. Her loss cannot be compensated,” he said. The Minister said that the State government will grant a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the family and also give a government job to a member of the family.